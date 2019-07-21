EAD to promote sustainable infrastructures at World Road Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The UAE Organising Committee of the 26th World Road Congress today announced that the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD, has become the Bronze Sponsor of the 2019 Congress.

Taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, between 6th to 10th October, the global event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, DoT, and the World Road Association, PIARC.

The Congress will explore the challenges, solutions, and innovations, such as the introduction of driverless cars and future technology which will enable energy generation via cars driving on the road.

During the Congress, the EAD will share its expertise and knowledge as the key policymaker and catalyst towards promoting economic sustainability in the region while maintaining its eco-friendly standards.

The partnership with EAD will offer an insight of the fast-paced infrastructure industry that is rooted in sustainability and environment-friendly, which fits in line with Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030, by partnering with local, regional and international organisations.

Khalifa Almazrouei, Under-Secretary of Department of Transport, said, "We are honoured to have the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi onboard for the Congress.

"Their presence will hugely contribute to practical outcomes on a number of objectives the Congress hopes to achieve including promoting awareness and inspiring individuals and organisations to play a hands-on role in transport infrastructure development as well as reinforce the importance of sustainable transport."

In turn, Dr. Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Acting Secretary-General of the EAD, said, "The World Road Congress has played an instrumental role in mobilising the world’s resources in the fields of road, infrastructures, and transport ever since its inception over a century ago.

"As we step up the pace of sustainable growth by leveraging Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies amid rising global temperatures, it has become necessary to place environmental concerns and risk mitigation policies at the forefront of national development strategies.

The 26th World Road Congress comes to the United Arab Emirates having been recognised consistently by the World Economic Forum as having the best roads in the world from 2015 to 2018.