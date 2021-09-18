EAD to screen four of its prominent documentaries at Expo Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) As a sign of its commitment towards the vision of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) will be participating in the country’s largest expo ever – Expo 2020 Dubai. Based in the Sustainability Pavilion, EAD will be screening four of its prominent documentaries that reflect the hard work undertaken by the Agency, including the conservation of biodiversity, (namely Scimitar Horned Oryx and Turtles), the battle against climate change and team Zayed trip to Antarctic and saving Abu Dhabi fisheries.

EAD’s audience will be able to dive deeper into the science and marvels of Abu Dhabi’s oceans and terrestrial environment, and watch remarkable footage presented by a collection of scientific expertswithin Abu Dhabi Wildlife Inspiration series by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. Viewers will see engaging and entertaining nature and wildlife screenings of marvelous documentaries by the Agency.

In addition, EAD will participate during Expo 2020 in a number of side events with partners during the exhibition. Through these partnerships, environmental challenges and issues facing the world will be reviewed, in addition to projects implemented by the Agency. These are projects that aim to contribute to preserving biodiversity, air quality, groundwater, marine water quality and soil, as well as the latest technology that is utilized for several EAD initiatives.

EAD will also be sharing its short, medium and long term plans during Expo 2020, especially with its vision for the future that is embodied in its strategic priorities.

Looking forward, EAD is eager to combat climate change, encourage optimal waste management, conserve land, air and marine environments, conserve biodiversity, manage ground water and fisheries, encourage clean energy and reducing the carbon footprint – which the audience of Expo 2020 can view during theside events.

For the occasion, Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri EAD's Secretary General, said: "The UAE has always been a nation that is blessed with leadership that has ambitious and an extremely progressive vision. We are always striving to be the best and we do this by appreciating our past and always gazing far into the future to prepare our upcoming generations to take the lead. An example of the UAE’s astute vision is Expo 2020 – an event that is like no other in the world and where more than 190 countries will display their latest innovations, initiatives, and concepts of the future in one location within Dubai. At EAD we want to be part of this glamorous event because we are dedicated to our leadership and this great nation."

She added: "Because we know multi-media and visuals are the language of today, we will be participating in Expo 2020, showcasing our documentaries which are stunning and educational. I am very proud of my team who produced these documentaries, and I am sure our audience will highly appreciate and enjoy them."