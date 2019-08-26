EAD to transport visitors to future ‘Ecotopia’ at ADIHEX 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, EAD, is set to take visitors on a journey to ‘Ecotopia’ – a futuristic world where people, nature, and technology live in perfect harmony – during this year’s Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, ADIHEX 2019.

Taking place from 27th-31st August, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Ecotopia is set in 20infinity and is centred around innovation, showcasing an ideal balance between humans, nature, and the environment – tying in closely with this year’s ADIHEX theme of 'Sustainable Hunting and Welfare'.

At ADIHEX 2019, EAD will showcase its efforts in building the future, empowering new generations to engage with environmental topics while building further support for the protection of Abu Dhabi’s environment.

The aim is to drive environmental conversation, with the stand featuring a Global Abstract Tree which represents EAD’s conservation achievements and global impact – demonstrating how conservation and ecology are interconnected through a series of key initiatives.

The Abu Dhabi Plant Genetics Resources Centre is another important element, showing visitors that in the future it will be as important to maintain a bank for sources of species – such as seeds and genes – as it is to maintain a bank for Currency.

These abstract visual elements will be combined with informative, engaging displays including soil samples and seeds as well as details of the agency’s key initiatives – showing the journey from the past to the present and ultimately the future.

Visitors can define their vision of a future Abu Dhabi and choose their priorities for EAD on an interactive touch-screen, while a motion-activated game will see attendees pitted against falling trash – reinforcing the message that we are ultimately all responsible for the world around us.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Falcon Hospital – which was established in 1999 by EAD and now examines around 11,000 birds per year – will showcase its 20-year history alongside the Abu Dhabi Animal Shelter.