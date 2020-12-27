UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EAD Wins 'Outstanding Contribution To Biodiversity Global 2020 Award'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 01:00 PM

EAD wins 'Outstanding Contribution to Biodiversity Global 2020 Award'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has won the "Outstanding Contribution to Biodiversity Global 2020 Award," by Capital Finance International (CFI.co).

EAD, the region’s largest environmental regulator, was recognised for the role it has played in championing the conservation of biodiversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Examples of EAD’s efforts in preserving biodiversity include continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE Founding Father. Known as the First Environmentalist, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan expanded the network of protected areas to 19 areas, 13 of which are terrestrial, representing 16.9 percent and six marine areas representing 13.9 percent of the terrestrial and marine ecosystems, respectively.

EAD’s most notable achievement is the world’s largest mammal reintroduction programme of the Arabian Oryx, which was on the brink of extinction. Today, the population in Abu Dhabi has reached 5,000 heads – making it the largest herd in the world.

Consequently, EAD - with joint initiatives - succeeded in the resettlement of Scimitar horned Oryx in its native country, Chad. This species had been completely extinct in the wild and now the total number of Scimitar horned Oryx in Chad has reached to be more than 200.

The authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jordanian Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature to release 60 Arabian Oryx in the Shumari Wildlife Reserve over the next two years.

Today, the population of Dugongs in the capital city is the world’s second largest, amounting to 3,000, which is the highest density per square metre in the Arabian Gulf.

Additionally, more than 700 dolphins, most of which live in marine protected areas in Abu Dhabi, have been registered, including the largest group in the world of the Indian Ocean, Humpback dolphin, and 37 endangered finless Porpoises and 268 Indo-Pacific Bottlenose dolphins.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, "One of our main strategic priorities and mandates is the conservation of biodiversity in Abu Dhabi and we have worked laboriously since the inception of EAD 25 years ago, towards achieving this goal. We have been more than successful in protecting biodiversity and we are honoured to be recognised by an international publication such as Capital Finance International for all the hard work that has been done by the EAD team."

EAD succeeded in the registration of Al Wathba Wetland Reserve as the first protected area in the GCC to make the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Green list. It is also one of the 40 sites in the world that has been considered for the Convention of Biological Diversity as Ecologically or Biologically Significant Area.

Also, Abu Dhabi has approximately 3,800 recorded species and less than two percent are classified as "threatened" on the Red List categories of the IUCN.

Furthermore, Jebel Hafit National Park in Abu Dhabi is the only location where the Dwarf Palm can be found. The Arabian Caracal was recently sighted in the area for the first time in 35 years. The park also hosts globally threatened species, and the only concentration of the globally threatened Egyptian Vulture in the UAE.

Capital Finance International (CFI.co) is a print journal and online resource reporting on business, economics and finance.

Related Topics

India World Business Threatened UAE Abu Dhabi Salem Chad 2020 All

Recent Stories

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

46 minutes ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

2 hours ago

Brazil registers 307 coronavirus deaths

2 hours ago

Over 900 new coronavirus cases in S. Korea

3 hours ago

Germany reports 13,755 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 27, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.