EAEU, Singapore May Sign Free Trade Agreement

A free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union, EAEU, may be signed during a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan on 1st October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he took part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 9 August, the Belarus News Agency, BelTA, reported

"The Singaporean prime minister confirmed that if the negotiation process is completed and the draft agreement is harmonized on time, he will come to attend a session of the Supreme Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan and sign the [free trade] agreement," Pashinyan added.

In this context, Nikol Pashinyan asked EAEU colleagues to expedite the procedures related to the harmonisation of the draft agreement to have it signed in Yerevan on 1st October.

Your Thoughts and Comments

