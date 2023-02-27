E& And Mastercard Partner To Drive An Ambitious Digital Future For Consumers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) e& has announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard that will see consumers and businesses in 16 markets across the middle East, Asia and Africa benefit from a variety of new technologies and user-friendly experiences.

The experiences include providing consumers with innovative alternatives to how they choose to pay for a variety of lifestyle activities. Consumers will also benefit from exciting, personalised offerings and opportunities to engage with multiple brands.

The benefits will impact consumers whether they are making purchases in-store or online. They will also be able to send and receive money internationally between people and businesses through a simple, safe and convenient remittance payment option.

Speaking on the occasion, Mikhail Gerchuk, CEO, e& international, said, “Consumers’ payment behaviours and spending habits have changed dramatically over the last few years, and it is imperative that we stay innovative to create solutions that enhance their digital journey.

Our strong presence in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, provides multiple opportunities to scale synergies, explore growth opportunities and identify new possibilities to work in collaboration with strategic partners. Through our partnership with Mastercard, we will ramp up our efforts to bring financial offerings that consumers most need in the digital age.”

Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President, Market Development, EEMEA, at Mastercard, said: “We are delighted to partner with e& during its transformation journey by delivering the technology and expertise that can take consumer engagement to a completely new level. This collaboration further strengthens Mastercard’s position as a trusted partner for ambitious businesses who want to expand customer choice and access.”