E& Enterprise Partners With Microsoft To Help Businesses In Their Sustainability Journey

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 10:30 PM

E&amp; enterprise partners with Microsoft to help businesses in their sustainability journey

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 3rd March, 2023 (WAM) – e& enterprise, part of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) today announced the implementation of a unique microsoft solution powered by cutting-edge data technologies that enables companies of any size to define and implement their sustainability agenda and reduce their carbon emissions. .

The solution called ‘Microsoft Sustainability Manager’ is an extensible solution that unifies data intelligence and offers organisations an increasingly automated and comprehensive view into the emissions impact of their entire operations and value chain. It enables organisations to record and more accurately report their emissions, and continually test and optimise reduction strategies to reach their goals

Sustainability is one of the major pillars of the multi-year strategic partnership between e& enterprise and Microsoft. As part of the overall commitment of e& enterprise, it is focused on accelerating the implementation of sustainability services and solutions in the geographies, markets, and communities it serves.

e& enterprise has selected Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability solutions as the foundation for their Sustainability-as-a-Service offering, citing the platform's functionality, coverage of ESG topics, and flexibility. The synergies between e& enterprise wide ranging Smart City solutions portfolio, sustainability consultancy and the data-focused aspects of sustainability management position the company as a competent leader in the field.

With its Sustainability Consultancy practice, e& enterprise will help customers to comprehensively analyse their greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint across the value chain and develop a strategy of services and solutions to implement reduction measures and achieve certified reduction targets.

e& enterprise offers a wide range of solutions from its Smart City portfolio, including Solar Energy, Energy Management, apart from various other IoT solutions like Smart Buildings, Waste Management, etc. which focus on delivering outcomes like reducing operating costs and utility consumption.

e& enterprise also brings to its customers a Sustainability Center of Excellence, which helps govern and continuously operate all the services and solutions deployed, in order to ensure the fulfilment of sustainability objectives, while enhancing the strategy as the business of our customers grows.

"As a company we are committed to sustainability and innovation, specifically with our plans and ambitions aligned to support the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

This offering aligns with our long term sustainability goals as well as those of our customers. By bringing this cutting-edge solution to market we will enable enterprises and government agencies to understand their carbon emissions and make a positive impact on the environment." said Alberto Araque, CEO, e& enterprise IoT and AI.

“With Microsoft Sustainability Manager, we're enabling organisations to gain continuous visibility into their emissions activities, reliably report their impact and progress in near real time, and access the intelligence required to collaborate with others to refine and scale sustainability initiatives and transform their business, end to end,” said Paco Salcedo, Enterprise and Commercial Lead, Microsoft middle East and Africa.

The new solution will enable organisations to take a more data driven approach to sustainability management. By bringing together disparate data sources and providing near real time access to information, organisations can analyse, visualise and report impact and progress toward their goals at any stage of their sustainability journey.

Etisalat Group has changed its brand identity to e&, effective February 2022. Its strategy aims to accelerate growth through the creation of a resilient business model represented by group’s main business pillars.

The telecoms business currently continues to be led by etisalat by e& in the group’s home market and e& international markets, upholding the group’s rich telecoms heritage, bolstering the strong telecoms network and maximising value for the group’s various customer segments.

Ramping up the digital services for individuals to elevate their digital-driven lifestyle, e& life brings next-generation technologies through smart platforms in entertainment, retail and financial technology. e& enterprise focuses on maximising value through its end-to-end solutions in cybersecurity, cloud, internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as deploying mega projects, in order to enable the digital transformation of governments, large-scale enterprises and corporates. e& capital allows the Group to focus its efforts on driving new investments while maximising shareholder value and strengthening the group’s global presence.

