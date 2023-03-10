E& Group Sends Equipment Worth AED20 Million To Support Telecommunications Infrastructure Sector In Türkiye

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2023) etisalat by e& UAE has announced sending telecommunication equipment worth AED20 million as a humanitarian support to reconstruct Türkiye's telecommunication infrastructure in earthquake-affected areas.

This is a continuation of a previous initiative launched by the e& group, which affirms its keenness to participate in the "Gallant Knight / 2" campaign, initiated by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to support the earthquake-affected people in Türkiye and Syria. The initiative is also an extension of the "Bridges of Giving" campaign to support the relief efforts.

The telecommunication equipment donated by etisalat by e& UAE will include more than 4,000 radio and digital units to reactivate damaged mobile phone networks and restore the disrupted services.

On this occasion, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman of the board of Directors of e&, said, "The e& group always supports the honourable initiatives of the UAE leadership that inspires us to be proactive in giving and providing support to individuals and communities.

"e& continues its humanitarian duty and stand in solidarity with the earthquake victims in Türkiye. Through this initiative, we seek to contribute to repairing and supporting the telecommunications infrastructure in those areas. We reaffirm our commitment to connecting communities and keeping individuals always connected."

He pointed out that etisalat by e& had offered in February free calls from its UAE network to Syria and Turkey for a week as part of its humanitarian support to the people in the two countries affected by the recent earthquake.