E& Wraps Up Successful Participation At GITEX Global 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2023) e& successfully wrapped up its participation at GITEX Global 2023, attracting visitors, decision-makers, technology experts and the media to its stand with a wide array of innovative use cases across mobility, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, aviation, and oil and gas reflecting this year’s theme ‘Accelerating Innovation.

It focused on showcasing e&’s collective efforts in driving progress to create a better tomorrow. It was about showcasing cutting-edge technologies and their potential to transform industries, stimulate creativity, encourage collaboration, attract innovation enthusiasts and celebrate success stories.

At GITEX this year e& took a major step in electric mobility in the UAE with the soft launch of ‘Charge&Go’. It will be strategically placed nationwide to offer users a dependable, affordable, and easily accessible charging solution. The initiative aligns us with transformative goals such as the Emirates Net Zero 20502 and the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy (DIES) 2030.

Another major announcement at the global technology event was the launch of ‘EASE’ (Etisalat by e& Autonomous Store Experience), the world’s first autonomous telecom store powered by AI utilising ground-breaking technologies to empower customers to seamlessly purchase etisalat by e& products and services.

The autonomous store will bring the future of retail to UAE with its combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, facial recognition, smart gates, robotics, smart shelves and smart dispensing machines. Shoppers enjoy a quicker and more convenient shopping journey with zero waiting time; this heightened level of convenience and speed contributes to an improved overall customer experience.

This GITEX etisalat by e& has moved to the next stage of 5G with the Stand Alone network becoming available for all mobile users. For the first time, mobile users will be able to use a complete Stand Alone 5G network providing access to higher uplink speeds, improved device battery life, and faster connectivity to the network. These benefits can support new applications, including rich Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and Video over New Radio (ViNR) calling experience beyond an over-the-top (OTT) solution.

This was followed by the successful 5G SA service launch for Fixed Wireless Users (FWA) at the start of 2023, giving consumers access to a reliable nationwide stand-alone network allowing for seamless voice and data services across the country.

Another major global milestone was the 5G downlink speed of more than 13 Gbps, continuing to push performance with this major advancement in the 5G network maintaining the UAE's position as the fastest mobile nation in the world.