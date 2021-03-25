Early Childhood Authority launches project to develop family counseling services

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), in a strategic partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, has launched a project to develop family counseling services in Abu Dhabi.

It will enable the concerned authorities to support parents of children aged between 0 and 8-years, helping them to cope with the challenges posed by family conflict issues.

The project falls within the framework of Ma’an’s Social Impact bonds System (SIBs), which is the first-of-its-kind in the Gulf region, and aims to develop sustainable solutions to complex social challenges.

"Together with our strategic partner, ECA is working on promoting cooperation and coordination with Ma’an to execute joint programmes, share information, and form operational working groups to address social challenges related to supporting the children’s holistic development," said Thamer Al Qasimi Acting Executive Director Special Projects and Outreach at ECA.

"The two sides are responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of the project, to ensure achieving its sustainable and positive social impact."

Faisal Al Hammoudi, Acting Executive Director for Social Incubator and Contracting at Ma’an, said that more than 40 countries worldwide use Social Impact Bonds, because they provide innovative solutions based on results of partnerships between social service providers and social investors, and other partners.

The first-of-its-kind programme in the region, Ma’an pioneered the use of SIBs in the Gulf because they are a proven and successful international tool with which to finance public services.

Al Hammoudi said, "Last year, we launched the first project under Ma’an’s Social Impact Bonds system, ‘ATMAH’, which was created to provide people of determination in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with professional skills and expertise, helping them to enter the employment market and seek meaningful employment.

"We are continuing this pioneering path by launching our second Social Impact bond project, this time in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. This project will contribute to improving the lives of people by providing them with the support and guidance – all of which further enhances Abu Dhabi’s strong reputation as the best place in which to live and work."