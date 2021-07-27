 Early detection is key to treating hepatitis, says MoHAP on eve of World Hepatitis Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2021 (WAM) – Early detection of hepatitis is the key to its treatment, said the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), as part of its commitment to improving public health and immunising society.

The ministry stated this on the eve of World Hepatitis Day (WHD), observed every year on 28th July, to raise global awareness of hepatitis, a group of infectious diseases known as Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E, encourage prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

In line with this, MoHAP continues to launch regular awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of the early detection of hepatitis C. This also aims to achieve health security by developing and advancing the health system with the best international practices.

According to official statistics on hepatitis, the UAE is among the world's least affected countries, thanks to the strenuous efforts of the government and private health departments. Healthcare providers are also constantly trained on the latest methods of diagnosing and treating the disease, applying the best preventive practices to reduce the spread of the virus.

Additionally, the country, in its endeavour to fight the disease works on strengthening partnerships and resources, formulating evidence and data-based policies, developing prevention plans and programmes, expanding the scope of examination, care and treatment services, applying the best preventive policies to curb the spread of the virus, and attracting the latest global practices and treatment protocols.

The UAE is also one of the leading countries in the middle East that has included the Hepatitis B vaccination in the schedule of basic vaccinations in the national immunisation programme since 1991, which is part of the state's keenness to achieve the goal of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which intends to eliminate hepatitis by 2030. Healthcare workers also receive the vaccine and the ministry provides it to those travelling to the countries and areas where the virus prevails.

Hepatitis B and C examinations are also conducted for health workers and health practitioners who are in direct contact with patients. Hepatitis C tests were also added for workers in barbershops, beauty salons and health clubs, in addition to hepatitis B screenings.

This is part of the efforts of the leadership to develop the legislation system to immunise society from diseases and update procedures for medical fitness examinations for residency.

World Hepatitis Day takes places every year on 28th July bringing the world together under a single theme to raise awareness of the global burden of viral hepatitis and to influence real change. In 2021 the theme is ‘Hepatitis Can’t Wait’.