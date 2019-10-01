Early FNC voting begins nationwide

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) Early voting for the Federal National Council, FNC, elections kicked off in nine polling stations across the UAE on Tuesday morning, and will run until 3rd October.

Official voting will begin on election day on 5th October, 2019, at 39 polling stations nationwide.

Voters can cast their ballots at polling stations, equipped with electronic voting systems, in any emirate they choose.

They will also be required to produce their Emirates ID as the sole identification document approved by the National Election Committee.