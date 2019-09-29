Early voting for FNC Election 2019 to begin on 1st October at 9 polling stations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) Early voting for the Federal National Council, FNC, Election 2019, will take place from 1st to 3rd October at nine national polling stations, according to the National Elections Committee, NEC.

Voting will begin on the national election day on 5th October, 2019, at 39 polling stations nationwide.

The NEC stated that voters can cast their votes at their nearest polling station, regardless of which emirate it is located in, adding that they must show their identity cards issued by the Federal Authority, indicating their identity and nationality.

The NEC further said that each voter only has one vote during the same election cycle and can choose only one candidate.

The recently concluded overseas voting process saw 1,842 people vote in polling stations around the world, reflecting their keenness to undertake their national duty.

The Electoral Management Committee and the Intelligent Systems Committee held a meeting to discuss the latest preparations of polling stations for both early voting and the election’s main voting day, as well as the readiness of all polling stations around the country to receive voters, to enable them to exercise their electoral right and vote for their chosen candidates.

The meeting also reviewed the achievements of the Electoral Management Team.

Regarding the upcoming elections, Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, Member of the NEC and Chairman of the Electoral Management Committee, said, "Today, we are starting a new phase of advancing parliamentary work, which will culminate in the participation of members of electoral authorities from all emirates, to undertake their national duty and vote for their chosen FNC candidates."

The meeting’s participants also reviewed a report on a trial voting day for the election, as well as discussed a plan to handle emergencies and crises, along with possible scenarios and ways of dealing with them. They also considered recommendations from a meeting of NEC sub-committees.