Early voting in FNC elections continues at nine polling stations across UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The second day of early voting in the 2019 Federal National Council, FNC, elections witnessed a strong voter turnout at the nine polling stations across the UAE, with the National Election Committee, NEC, inviting members of the electoral college to participate in the early voting that will continue until 3rd October, 2019.

During her visit to the main polling station at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Member of the NEC, and Head of the NEC Media Committee, said, "The active participation of our citizens in the 2019 elections is the main pillar of successful parliamentary work because it ensures the selection of the fittest representatives for the council. The strong turnout is a testament to the high political awareness of our people and their confidence in the role of the FNC in addressing issues facing Emiratis."

She added, "The decree by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan that grants women 50 percent representation in the FNC is a historic milestone in the process of empowering Emirati women.

The decision reflects the significant contribution of UAE women to the country’s progress and highlights their achievements in parliamentary work to date. We look forward to the strong participation of Emirati women in the 2019 elections."

Noura Al Kaabi expressed her belief that the fourth cycle of the elections will contribute to maturing the political landscape of the UAE. She noted that the UAE leadership spares no effort in engaging its citizens in the country’s progress and highlighted the NEC’s role in ensuring the accuracy, integrity, and transparency of the electoral process.

The nine polling stations open for early voting are located at the ADNEC, the Al Ain Convention Centre, the Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall, Al Dhafra, the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Sharjah Cultural & Chess Club, Ajman University, the Ras Al Khaimah Exhibition Centre, the Etihad Hall in Umm Al Qaiwain, and the Fujairah Exhibition Centre.