Earth Day 2020 is an important event to unify efforts to fight climate change: Al Tayer

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA said that Earth Day 2020 is an important event to unify efforts to fight climate change noting that "climate action requires joint and coordinated measures from all countries" by increasing the share of renewable and sustainable energy.

"This achieves a balance between development and protecting natural resources," he said in his message on the Earth Day, which is marked on Wednesday.

"Earth Day’s theme this year of ‘Climate Action’ is particularly important, as we approach the deadline for countries to review their efforts and achievements in their national climate action plans to support the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030," said Al Tayer.

DEWA MD thanked country's visionary leadership, saying that the UAE has undertaken important steps to support international efforts to reduce global warming, as part of its international responsibility to address climate change.

The UAE was one of the first countries to develop and implement strategies and policies that promoted its position as a leading global hub for clean energy and green economy.

"At DEWA, we are supporting the UAE’s efforts by increasing the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix," he added.

"The conservation programmes and initiatives launched by DEWA from 2009 to 2019 have achieved cumulative savings of 2.2 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity and 7.8 billion gallons of water. This is equivalent to saving AED 1.3 billion. These savings contributed to reducing 1.137 million tonnes of carbon emissions," Al Tayer concluded.