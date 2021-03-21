Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nature on path for recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) On Saturday, 27th March at 20:30 UAE time, Emirates Nature-WWF is inviting the UAE community to virtually participate in Earth Hour, one of the largest global grassroots movements for the environment, which will bring together millions of people, businesses and leaders to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to address nature loss and climate change.

With evidence pointing towards a close link between nature's destruction and rising incidences of infectious disease outbreaks like COVID-19, Earth Hour 2021 will unite people online to speak up for nature, said a press release issued by Emirates Nature-WWF on Sunday.

The occurrence of several catastrophic incidents last year including extreme weather events, devastating wildfires and the COVID-19 outbreak highlighted that preventing nature loss is crucial for safeguarding the future. A global assessment of biodiversity targets showed that the world failed to meet the 2020 deadline for achieving the targets set for preventing nature loss a decade ago.

Earth Hour marks a pivotal opportunity for civil society organisations, individuals, businesses and environmentalists to "Speak Up for Nature" and set nature on a path to recovery by 2030.

"Human health and the health of our environment are inextricably linked. Our collective resilience, well-being, nutrition, and ability to avert disease is fully connected to the food we eat, the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the ways we interact with nature. Along with dealing with the challenges of the pandemic, 2020 was also the year when nature and biodiversity rose to the top of the political and corporate agenda like never before, and when the interdependence of the nature, climate, and health crises was strongly recognised by UAE leadership," Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General at Emirates Nature-WWF, said.

Prior to Earth Hour, Emirates Nature-WWF will host a virtual event ‘Let’s Speak Up for Nature’ on 24th March, at 16:30, where individuals, businesses, government entities and youth will speak up for nature.

The event focuses on the power of storytelling where invited speakers will share stories with the goal to uplift attendees, motivate them to make a difference, and most importantly drive them to embracing a more sustainable mindset.

To take part in the first-ever Earth Hour virtual spotlight event this year, the community is encouraged to share a must-watch global hero video through their social media accounts which is set to go live by Emirates Nature-WWF and Earth Hour global teams as soon as all lights are switched off.

By using the power of the network which includes over 190 countries to take over the internet on the night of Earth Hour, this will put the spotlight on the planet, the issues the world face, and the planet within it all.

Participants can also sign up to the ‘Zero to Climate Hero’ challenge where they will embark on a 5-week journey that will empower guests with simple yet impactful tips to help reduce their carbon footprint and combat the climate crisis.

By signing up to the challenge, participants will receive an email per week giving them the tips and tricks on how to play a role in combatting climate change, said the press release.

Started in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment.