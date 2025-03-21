Open Menu

Earth Hour: WWF Aims To Surpass 2 Million Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Earth Hour: WWF aims to surpass 2 million hours

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Sydney, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – From 8:30 pm local time on 22nd March, WWF’s Earth Hour, the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement, returns for its 19th edition with the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth’ in support and celebration of the planet. Earth Hour serves as a beacon of positivity, hope, and inspiration to rally as many people as possible in over 180 countries and territories.

Since its creation in 2007, Earth Hour has been known for its “lights off” moment. As landmarks and homes across the world switch off, supporters are also invited to symbolically switch off and 'Give an hour for Earth’, spending 60 minutes doing something - anything - positive for the planet. In 2024, over 1.5 million hours were given to our planet by supporters around the world.

The "Give an hour for Earth" call-to-action makes participation even easier and fun, encouraging individuals not only to switch off lights symbolically but also to take 60 minutes to do good for the planet by doing something they love.

Yves Calmette, Senior Director, Brand and Network Communications, Earth Hour Global: “Earth Hour is all about making environmental action accessible, enjoyable, and meaningful. By aligning our actions with people’s passions and interests, we can inspire even more individuals to join the movement. Building on the incredible momentum of 2024, when we reach a milestone of 1.5 million hours, we aim to surpass that number to 2 million hours this year. Together, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Earth Hour is more than a moment; it's a movement that has continued to inspire and mobilise people globally, reminding us of our collective responsibility to create a more hopeful and resilient future for our planet.

Usually observed on the last Saturday of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet, it was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007.

Related Topics

World Australia Sydney March Event All From Million Love

Recent Stories

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

39 minutes ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

47 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

54 minutes ago
 Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

57 minutes ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

1 hour ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

1 hour ago
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

1 hour ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in per ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed

2 hours ago
 DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' program ..

DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..

3 hours ago
 EU energy imports decline in 2024

EU energy imports decline in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East