Earth Hour: WWF Aims To Surpass 2 Million Hours
March 21, 2025
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) Sydney, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – From 8:30 pm local time on 22nd March, WWF’s Earth Hour, the world’s largest grassroots environmental movement, returns for its 19th edition with the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth’ in support and celebration of the planet. Earth Hour serves as a beacon of positivity, hope, and inspiration to rally as many people as possible in over 180 countries and territories.
Since its creation in 2007, Earth Hour has been known for its “lights off” moment. As landmarks and homes across the world switch off, supporters are also invited to symbolically switch off and 'Give an hour for Earth’, spending 60 minutes doing something - anything - positive for the planet. In 2024, over 1.5 million hours were given to our planet by supporters around the world.
The "Give an hour for Earth" call-to-action makes participation even easier and fun, encouraging individuals not only to switch off lights symbolically but also to take 60 minutes to do good for the planet by doing something they love.
Yves Calmette, Senior Director, Brand and Network Communications, Earth Hour Global: “Earth Hour is all about making environmental action accessible, enjoyable, and meaningful. By aligning our actions with people’s passions and interests, we can inspire even more individuals to join the movement. Building on the incredible momentum of 2024, when we reach a milestone of 1.5 million hours, we aim to surpass that number to 2 million hours this year. Together, we can create a brighter, more sustainable future.”
Earth Hour is more than a moment; it's a movement that has continued to inspire and mobilise people globally, reminding us of our collective responsibility to create a more hopeful and resilient future for our planet.
Usually observed on the last Saturday of March, as a symbol of commitment to the planet, it was started as a lights-off event in Sydney, Australia, in 2007.
