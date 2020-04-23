JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Saudi Geological Survey said on Wednesday that an earthquake hit east of Al-Qunfudah Governorate, at a depth of nine kilometres.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted the authority spokesman Tariq Aba Al-Khail as saying that National Earthquake Monitoring Network stations in the Kingdom recorded a tremor on Wednesday evening east of Al-Qunfudah Governorate, measuring 2.

7 degrees on the Richter scale and nine kilometres in depth.

Al-Khail confirmed that this is not the first time that frequent seismic activity has occurred at different intervals, calling on citizens not to panic as these earthquakes are small in strength.