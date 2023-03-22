UrduPoint.com

Earthquake In Afghanistan Kills At Least 11

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills at least 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) At least nine people were killed and 44 injured in northwest Pakistan by a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck in neighbouring Afghanistan late on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

At least two people were killed in Afghanistan, a disaster agency official there said.

The quake was felt over an area more than 1,000 km wide by some 285 million people in Pakistan, India, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The epicentre was in the Hindu Kush mountains, in the sparsely populated northeastern Afghan province of Badakhshan, 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Jurm village, at a considerable depth of 187 km (116 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

In Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on the Afghan border, nine people were killed and 44 injured, senior provincial official Abdul Basit told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that at least 19 houses were damaged.

