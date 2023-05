JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck the city of Bitung in Northern Indonesia.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake occurred at a depth of 28.6 kilometres east of Bitung on Sunday evening.

The USGS added that no damages or casualties were reported in Indonesia.