Earthquake Of 5.1 Magnitude Strikes Tonga Islands In South Pacific
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 02:45 PM
NUKU'ALOFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Tuesday, east of the Tonga Islands in the South Pacific Ocean.
The epicentre of the earthquake was located 102 km east of the Ohonua area in Tonga, and at a depth of 10 km below the surface of the earth, the US Geological Survey reported.
There have been no reports of casualties or material damage due to the earthquake so far.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
More Stories From Middle East
-
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific6 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 216 minutes ago
-
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 202521 minutes ago
-
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime industries51 minutes ago
-
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC2 hours ago
-
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vessels2 hours ago
-
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto2 hours ago
-
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 20253 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations4 hours ago
-
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia5 hours ago
-
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint venture in Egypt5 hours ago