Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

NUKU'ALOFA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Tuesday, east of the Tonga Islands in the South Pacific Ocean.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 102 km east of the Ohonua area in Tonga, and at a depth of 10 km below the surface of the earth, the US Geological Survey reported.

There have been no reports of casualties or material damage due to the earthquake so far.