Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Strikes In Eastern Indonesia
Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:30 PM
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck in eastern Indonesia on Monday, Reuters has quoted the European monitoring agency as saying
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck in eastern Indonesia on Monday, Reuters has quoted the European monitoring agency as saying.
The epicentre was 133 km (83 miles) northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.