Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude strikes in eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck in eastern Indonesia on Monday, Reuters has quoted the European monitoring agency as saying.

The epicentre was 133 km (83 miles) northwest of the city of Kupang on Timor island, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.