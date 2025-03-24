Open Menu

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.5 Strikes Near Coast Of Central Chile

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the coast of central Chile on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

