Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.6 Strikes Luzon, Philippines
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:30 AM
MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ said.
Philippine's seismology agency Phivolcs said the tremor struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. The agency was not expecting damage, but said aftershocks are likely from the shallow quake.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024
ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..
GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon
UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE
More Stories From Middle East
-
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines4 minutes ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 1004 minutes ago
-
Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November19 minutes ago
-
ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 20 ..9 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon10 hours ago
-
UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 310 hours ago
-
Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR12 hours ago
-
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million14 hours ago
-
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership14 hours ago
-
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours14 hours ago
-
Maldives Government's Executive Leadership Programme members visit UAE14 hours ago
-
Economic Content Creators Programme explores engaging storytelling techniques in its second week15 hours ago