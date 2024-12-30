Open Menu

Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.6 Strikes Luzon, Philippines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:30 AM

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles), GFZ said.

Philippine's seismology agency Phivolcs said the tremor struck the northern town of Bangui in Ilocos province. The agency was not expecting damage, but said aftershocks are likely from the shallow quake.

