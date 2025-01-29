Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.6 Strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 03:45 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.6 magnitude on the Richter scale struck the Lake Baikal region in Russia’s Irkutsk Oblast today.
The General Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region stated that the earthquake’s epicentre was in the waters of Lake Baikal, approximately 36 kilometres from the town of Bolshoy Goloustnoy in Irkutsk.
Authorities confirmed that all infrastructure facilities in the area are operating normally, with no reported damage or casualties.
