Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes western Indonesia

JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck in the Nias region in western Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Tuesday.

EMSC said the quake was at a depth of 10 km, after reporting a depth of 2 km earlier with 5.9 magnitude.

The earthquake was 325 km southwest of the city of Padangsidempuan in North Sumatra, EMSC said.