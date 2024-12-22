Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ Says
Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM
WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Vanuatu Islands on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, revising up its original figure from 6.1, Reuters reported.
