Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.2 Strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ Says

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Vanuatu Islands on Sunday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, revising up its original figure from 6.1, Reuters reported.

