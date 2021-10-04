UrduPoint.com

Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Strikes South Sandwich Islands Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:30 AM

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes South Sandwich Islands region

WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the South Sandwich Islands region in the southern Atlantic Ocean early on Monday, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Related Topics

Earthquake

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates support to transitional period in S ..

UAE reiterates support to transitional period in Sudan

1 minute ago
 Reigning Mr Olympia Big Ramy and eight-time champ ..

Reigning Mr Olympia Big Ramy and eight-time champ Ronnie Coleman to headline 202 ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate newly-elected Japanese Pr ..

UAE leaders congratulate newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister

32 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.08 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.08 million

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th October 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.