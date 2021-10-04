- Home
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.3 Strikes South Sandwich Islands Region
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:30 AM
WASHINGTON, DC, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the South Sandwich Islands region in the southern Atlantic Ocean early on Monday, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
