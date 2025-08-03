Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.7 Strikes Kuril Islands, No Tsunami Threat
Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) MOSCOW, 3rd August, 2025 (WAM) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Russia's Kuril Islands on Sunday day, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The agency initially had pegged the earthquake at 6.35 magnitude, with a 10-km (6.2-mile) depth.
The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was at a magnitude of 7. The Pacific Tsunami Warning System, which also gauged the quake at 7.0, said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
Overnight, the Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka erupted for the first time in 600 years, Russia’s RIA state news agency and scientists reported on Sunday.
Both incidents come just days after a massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake in the same region triggered tsunami alerts as far away as Japan, Indonesia, Australia, the United States, and Chile.
Russian scientists believe that the volcanic eruption was connected to last week’s quake.
“This is the first historically confirmed eruption of Krasheninnikov Volcano in 600 years,” Russian news agency RIA cited Olga Girina, head of the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, as saying. She added the eruption “may be connected to the earthquake on Wednesday”, which was followed by an eruption of Klyuchevskoy, the most active volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
More Stories From Middle East
-
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat2 minutes ago
-
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion1 hour ago
-
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July2 hours ago
-
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine2 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day3 hours ago
-
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation3 hours ago
-
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Horses 2025 in Fran ..11 hours ago
-
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain13 hours ago
-
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship in Al Ain15 hours ago
-
Seven more die from famine in Gaza as death toll reaches 16917 hours ago
-
World Breastfeeding Week: Invest in health systems, policies to benefit mums, babies19 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 60th airdrop of aid under Birds of Goodness Operation, delivers 22 medical trucks into ..19 hours ago