Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.9 Hits Southwest Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 02:15 AM

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck southwest Japan today.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Miyazaki Prefecture. No reports of damage caused by the earthquake have been received so far.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Miyazaki Japan

