Earthquake Strikes Under Indian Ocean Far Off Australian Coast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 10:15 AM
MELBOURNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck far off southwest Australia on Wednesday, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The epicentre was in the Indian Ocean 2,069 kilometers southwest of Albany on the southwest tip of Western Australia state at a depth of 10 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said.
The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no tsunami alert for Australia or Antarctica.
