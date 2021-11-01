UrduPoint.com

Earthquake With Preliminary Magnitude 5.2 Shakes Tokyo Region

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 10:45 AM

Earthquake with preliminary magnitude 5.2 shakes Tokyo region

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.2 shook buildings in Japan's capital Tokyo on Monday, but there was no tsunami threat caused by the tremor, public broadcaster NHK said.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo, it said, and there were no immediate reports of serious damage.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Tokyo Japan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st November 2021

3 hours ago
 MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech va ..

MoHAP approves emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged 5 to 1 ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hou ..

UAE Pro League extends PCR test validity to 96 hours

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to im ..

Sharjah Airport Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency a ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planni ..

Sharjah Principles for Child-Friendly Urban Planning’ unveiled at Expo 2020 Du ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.