Earthquake With Preliminary Magnitude 5.2 Shakes Tokyo Region
Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 10:45 AM
TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5.2 shook buildings in Japan's capital Tokyo on Monday, but there was no tsunami threat caused by the tremor, public broadcaster NHK said.
The epicentre of the quake was in the Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo, it said, and there were no immediate reports of serious damage.