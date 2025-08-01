Earthquakes, tsunamis pose growing threat to human safety, global economies: WMO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) Dr. Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous, President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), stressed that earthquakes and tsunamis remain among the deadliest natural disasters, warning that their growing impact poses a serious threat to both human life and economic stability.

He called for enhanced international and national efforts to improve monitoring and early warning systems.

Dr. Al Mandous highlighted major seismic disasters witnessed in past decades, including the 1960 Chile earthquake, the 2004 Sumatra earthquake and tsunami that claimed over 200,000 lives, and the 2011 Fukushima disaster, which triggered nuclear consequences due to the tsunami.

He noted that over the past 50 years, more than 140 earthquakes exceeding magnitude 8 have occurred, the majority of which generated tsunamis—resulting in over 250,000 deaths and more than US$100 billion in economic losses. He also pointed to the recent 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, which triggered tsunamis several meters high. Early warning systems activated across various countries played a vital role in minimising the impact.

Dr. Al Mandous stated, “An alert cannot save lives if it doesn’t arrive in time, or if there’s no effective response on the ground.” He emphasised that early warning systems rely on international networks of seismic monitoring stations and ocean buoys that detect pressure changes deep beneath the sea. However, the effectiveness of such systems depends on fast data analysis, robust infrastructure, and community-level preparedness.

In this context, Dr. Al Mandous noted that the WMO places the “Early Warnings for All” initiative at the core of its mission. Launched by the United Nations, the initiative aims to ensure that everyone on the planet is protected by early warning systems by 2027. He said, “We are working closely with governments and global partners to make sure no region faces disaster without advance notice. Early warnings are a human right—not a luxury.”

The United Arab Emirates is recognised as a regional leader in forecasting and early warning efforts, hosting several advanced research centers and initiatives that strengthen resilience across both regional and global communities. As part of its global mandate, the WMO also leads partnerships with UN agencies and research bodies to accelerate the deployment of early warning systems in island nations and developing countries—many of which are most vulnerable to earthquakes and tsunamis.

Dr. Al Mandous concluded with a strong call to action, stating, “We need collective commitment. Governments must fast-track investment in resilient infrastructure, improve legislation, and expand data-sharing cooperation. We urge institutions to support research and technology, and individuals to learn safety procedures and raise awareness in their communities. Every second between an earthquake and a warning builds resilience—or loses it. Every step we take today means a better chance of survival tomorrow.”