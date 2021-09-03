Eastern Economic Forum kicks off in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2021) The Eastern Economic Forum opened in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok on Thursday as the government continues to focus on the development of the region.

The event, aimed at developing businesses ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East, is being held in a hybrid form from Sept 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.

According to TASS, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched four new investment projects in the country’s Far East on Thursday, which are in the field of agriculture and the automotive industry.

"The head of state familiarised himself with them via an interactive presentation on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum."

Held annually since 2015, the forum was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year the forum is taking place amid strict anti-COVID-19 measures, according to the governor of Russia's Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako. The governor described the forum venue as an "island of safety" and promised that all necessary precautions will be observed.