EasyLease Revenue Surges To AED456 Million In 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 04:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) EasyLease (ADX: EASY LEASE) has announced its audited financial results for FY 2024. The company reported a total revenue of AED456 million, a remarkable 53% year-over-year (YoY) growth, cementing its leadership in the region’s fast-evolving mobility sector.
These outstanding results highlight Easy Lease’s ability to sustain robust financial performance while pursuing its long-term strategic goals.
Operational profit surged 71% to AED54 million, reflecting enhanced efficiency and adaptability. EBITDA also rose to AED116 million, showcasing a commitment to delivering sustainable value for stakeholders.
Net profit for FY 2024 increased by 18%, underlining the company’s resilience and strategic focus on growth. While actively incubating new ventures, Easy Lease remains committed to optimising operational efficiency and profitability. These new investments to create long-term value have laid a solid foundation for sustained growth. Excluding the impact of these strategic initiatives, net profit climbed to AED53 million, compared to AED40 million in FY 2023.
The remarkable growth trajectory of Easy Lease in FY 2024 has been driven by a focused strategy to scale through strategic acquisitions and organic business development.
The company acquired United Trans, a leading provider of railway and mobility solutions, and Gallega Global Logistics, an expert in supply chain and warehousing services. These acquisitions, combined with the launch of new ventures in vehicle rentals, and roadside assistance, have significantly expanded Easy Lease’s service portfolio and asset base, which now stands at AED788 million.
Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of Easy Lease, remarked, “2024 has been a transformative year for Easy Lease. These results highlight not only our strong operational foundation but also our vision to redefine mobility and logistics across the region. By leveraging our core strengths and pursuing strategic diversification, we are positioning Easy Lease for sustainable growth and long-term market leadership.”
He further emphasised, “Through investments in technology, assets, and talent, we are building a resilient business capable of meeting today’s demands while shaping the future of mobility and logistics. Our commitment remains focused on delivering long-term value for our shareholders.’’
