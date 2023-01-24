Eaton inaugurates its new Customer Experience Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), inaugurated the power management company Eaton’s new Customer Experience Centre (CEC) in National Industries Park, Jebel Ali, Dubai.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zone Authority (DIEZ), and Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE, in addition to Eaton’s senior leaders in Europe and middle East.

Also in attendance was Frank Joseph, Commercial Counsellor of the Consulate General of the United States of America in Dubai.

The new facility will serve as a centre of excellence for Eaton to showcase, train and demonstrate Eaton’s products and integrated solutions for industry professionals, end-users and consultants. It will represent an enabler for customers to accelerate the adoption of digital power management solutions in their business.

The facility is a state-of-the art feature-ready experience centre that will enable both theoretical and practical training for different types of technologies supporting customers to achieve their sustainability, energy transition and digital transformation targets.

Al Tayer congratulated Eaton on the opening of the customer experience centre, highlighting the role Eaton has played in the UAE, helping customers in power management through smart solutions, in addition to its investments towards sustainability.

Al Tayer said, “I am pleased to be here today to inaugurate Eaton Middle East’s Customer Experience Centre (CEC), the first innovation centre by Eaton outside Europe and USA, and I congratulate you on this significant achievement. This new state-of-the-art facility is a qualitative addition in this field and will allow Eaton to provide its customers with a wide range of in-person and virtual training resources on a variety of topics, including design, technology and best practice for power applications. DEWA is committed to promoting sustainability and digital transformation in the UAE and the region and recognises that Eaton’s investment is a positive step in this direction.”

“Dubai has adopted a transparent economic policy that has fostered a strong international reputation. This has encouraged global businesses to use Dubai as a base for regional and international operations.

As Dubai and the UAE introduce innovative legislation to enhance competitiveness on a global level, we are witnessing a growing number of companies having a Middle Eastern presence,” Al Tayer added.

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World UAE, stated, “As smart trade enablers, we believe in reducing carbon footprint and increasing efficiency at every step of the supply chain. The launch of Eaton's Customer Experience Centre is a testament to the UAE's ambition to increase its target for power generation from clean energy to 30 percent by 2030, and highlights the commitment of DP World and the National Industries Park to supporting the growth of innovative businesses like Eaton to harness Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions for a reliable, efficient, safe use of energy. We look forward to witnessing the company grow in its mission and continue to find DP World as its trusted partner for driving energy transformation.”

In his speech, Ashraf Yehia, Managing Director, Eaton Middle East, said, “The CEC is a reiteration of Eaton’s continued and deep commitment to the UAE. It is not only an important growth market for the company but also a regional technology hub for the Middle East. The establishment of this centre is in line with Eaton’s commitment to achieving global technology leadership through its focus on innovation and helping our customers address the most critical power management challenges. We deliver technologies that help our customers across the region manage power more efficiently, sustainably and safely.”

“Eaton Middle East is targeting the next-generation of Emirati power management experts and closing the power industry gap with hands-on education, training and industry programmes which will give them not only the theory but also the practical experience,” Yehia added.

The customer experience centre showcases several products from smart power management and industrial control, critical power systems, Power Quality, Life Safety, Oil & Gas and Utility applications. Customers from across the region will also benefit from hands-on training with products in a true application and address knowledge gaps through training designed for seasoned and new engineers.