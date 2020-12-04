ECA to showcase three innovative projects at GITEX Technology Week 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, ECA, is set to take part in Abu Dhabi government’s pavilion at GITEX Technology Week 2020, to be held from 6th to 10th December, 2020, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The ECA will showcase its projects dedicated to collecting, tracking, analysing and using data to obtain updated information on children, parents, caregivers and early childhood practitioners, to provide them with integrated services and assess the quality of the ECD’s services.

In this regard, Dr. Yousef Al Hammadi, Acting Executive Director of Knowledge and Impact Sector at the ECA, said, "As part of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Strategy 2035, the ECA is working on developing a new sophisticated AI-based ecosystem to support the ECD-related research, thus contributing to making future decisions, developing legislation, and guiding the planning process. In addition, the ECA is creating integrated platforms to promote innovation and creativity in the ECD sector."

According to Al Hammadi, the ECA will showcase three of its innovative projects at one of the most important tech events in the world. The first project titled "ECD Macrotrends and Mindset Shifts due to COVID-19", allows the Authority to gather signals on the cultural shifts due to COVID-19, and focuses on young children and families during this time.

The ECA’s Child Insights System is the second project to be showcased and integrates relevant child data into a single cohesive view, which will help in understanding multi-sectoral dependencies better and subsequently will drive the creation of improved policies and targeted interventions.

The ECA will also showcase its Parents’ Platform, the first-of-its-kind that targets early childhood in the region. This will provide parents and caregivers with curated content and resources, helping them support the holistic development and wellbeing of their children from pregnancy to the age of eight years, Dr. Al Hammadi stated.

To ensure that every young child is healthy, confident, curious, able to learn and develop strong values in a safe, family-friendly Abu Dhabi, the ECA seeks to design a dedicated process for ECD-related policy and legislation development. In addition, the Authority is reviewing and adjusting current policies and legislation, as well as issuing new policies and/or legislation as required to fill the existing ECD-related gaps, promote high-quality services and with the end goal of establishing strong child outcomes.