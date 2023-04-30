UrduPoint.com

ECAHO To Stage International Arabian Horse Show In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ECAHO to stage International Arabian Horse Show in Abu Dhabi

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) The European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO) has added two headline title shows to its championships in the middle East.

In its two-day 40th Annual General Meeting in London, ECAHO decided to stage an International Arabian Horse Festival in Abu Dhabi next year, while the other festival will be held in any country wishing to organise it.

With the addition of these new title shows, the ECAHO's Gulf event agenda features four prestigious and largest championships, including the Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Arabian Horse Festival (PSAIAHF) in Saudi capital, Riyadh, and the Katara International Arabian Horse Festival (KIAHF) in Qatari capital, Doha.

Mohammed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) and member of ECAHO's Executive Office, said ECAHO's decision to stage the prestigious Arabian horse festival in Abu Dhabi underscores the equestrian industry's recognition of the UAEs significant role in supporting the Arabian horse sports across the world.

He noted that the "Title Show" championship is one of the most important and world’s highest-ranked shows in the ECAHO.

As it is a celebration of the Arabian horse, the festival plays a key role in encouraging owners of purebred Arabians. It inspires them to improve their breeding programmes and nurture the breed's beauty.

The Arabian horse has played a vital role in the history and development of the Arabian culture and is held in high regard by all who choose to become part of this amazing animal´s equestrian world.

