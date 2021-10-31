UrduPoint.com

ECAHO Welcomes UAE's Proposals For Its Global Expansion

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 07:30 PM

ECAHO welcomes UAE&#039;s proposals for its global expansion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Jaroslav Lacina, President of the European Conference of Arab Horse Organisations (ECAHO), has welcomed the UAE's proposals to revamp ECAHO's work and expand its services to the global level. The UAE proposals comprised several items, including changing rename ECAHO as a global association for regulation Arabian horse championships, which enables its expansion to meet the needs of all continents.

During the UAE National Purebred Arabian Horse Championship, which was held last weekend at the Grand Hall of the Boudheeb Equestrian academy, Lacina told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that he values the UAE's role in developing Arabian horse competitions and championships in the UAE and around the world, lauding the support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), to develop this sector.

He lauded the dedicated efforts that the UAE puts in every to enhance performance across the championships it organises and comply with regulations, noting that it sets an example to be followed in organising such events.

Speaking of Mohammed Al Harbi becoming a member of ECAHO's Executive Committee, Lacina explained that his extensive experience in the field will add value to ECAHO and support its expansion and work in the future.

On the collaboration between their association and the UAE, he said that their long-standing partnership is further consolidated by the joining of Al Harbi, and described the UAE as a world leader in the field, especially as its digital registration system helps regulate relevant activities and provide all required data and services, noting that it will help drive ECAHO's future growth.

Lacina congratulated the UAE on its Golden Jubilee and underscored the massive growth and development it has achieved in record time, which is underpinned by its investment in science, knowledge, technology and the future. He also expressed his plans to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, commending the UAE's success in organising the event despite all the distress seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology UAE Dubai Visit 2020 Gold Event All Arab

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of media in development of creat ..

34 minutes ago
 MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of ..

MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of participation in Dubai Fitness ..

49 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of secur ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 28 India Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 World Government Summit report suggests enhancing ..

World Government Summit report suggests enhancing smart cities’ services, cybe ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s ..

Sharjah Book Authority aims to enhance Sharjah’s stature by promoting culture: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.