ECALGS participates in ICESCO’s remote forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The Educational Centre for the Arabic language of the Gulf states, ECALGS, in Sharjah participated in the virtual international forum "Arabic for Non-Native Speakers after COVID-19", titled "Renewing strategies and developing methods and methodologies" organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, ICESCO.

The forum was attended by senior officials of specialised regional and international entities and centres, in the presence of a group of experts and researchers from different continents, who discussed the need for joint action to empower the Arabic language globally.

During the meeting, Dr. Salem bin Mohammed al-Malik, Director-General of the ICESCO has highlighted the importance of preserving the Arabic language, stressing that it is the responsibility of everyone to empower the Arabic language.

The first session discussed the regional and international work, shedding light on the challenges that the non-native speakers of the Arabic language might face.

Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Sharjah-based Arabic Language education Centre for the Gulf States has underscored the essential role of the Centre in improving the Arabic language, stressing on the keenness of the leaders of the member states to develop the school curricula.

He has further shed light on training programmes for Arabic language teaching strategies.