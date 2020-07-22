UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECALGS Participates In ICESCO’s Remote Forum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 07:00 PM

ECALGS participates in ICESCO’s remote forum

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) The Educational Centre for the Arabic language of the Gulf states, ECALGS, in Sharjah participated in the virtual international forum "Arabic for Non-Native Speakers after COVID-19", titled "Renewing strategies and developing methods and methodologies" organised by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, ICESCO.

The forum was attended by senior officials of specialised regional and international entities and centres, in the presence of a group of experts and researchers from different continents, who discussed the need for joint action to empower the Arabic language globally.

During the meeting, Dr. Salem bin Mohammed al-Malik, Director-General of the ICESCO has highlighted the importance of preserving the Arabic language, stressing that it is the responsibility of everyone to empower the Arabic language.

The first session discussed the regional and international work, shedding light on the challenges that the non-native speakers of the Arabic language might face.

Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi, Director of the Sharjah-based Arabic Language education Centre for the Gulf States has underscored the essential role of the Centre in improving the Arabic language, stressing on the keenness of the leaders of the member states to develop the school curricula.

He has further shed light on training programmes for Arabic language teaching strategies.

Related Topics

World Education Sharjah Salem From Arab

Recent Stories

ADDED issues precautionary measures for the jewelr ..

36 minutes ago

ECC approves markup subsidy for housing finance un ..

43 minutes ago

Bilateral trade between Pakistan & Iran essential ..

43 minutes ago

RTA entitles car rental companies to add digital p ..

51 minutes ago

COVID19: President directs to ensure strict compli ..

53 minutes ago

How Waqar Younis' tips on late swing helped Sohail ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.