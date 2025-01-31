ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) The European Central Bank (ECB) announced today a 25-basis-point interest rate cut, marking its fifth reduction since the bank began easing monetary policy in June last year.

With this adjustment, the ECB's deposit facility rate—the bank’s main interest rate—now stands at 2.75 percent. Markets had priced in a more than 90 percent probability of a 25-basis-point cut ahead of the announcement.

The ECB is striving to balance the recent resurgence of inflation in the eurozone with sluggish economic growth. Headline inflation in the euro area rose for the third consecutive month, reaching 2.4 percent in December, after having fallen below the ECB’s 2 percent target earlier.

The inflation rebound had been anticipated as the effects of lower energy prices began to fade.

Preliminary data showed that the eurozone economy remained stagnant in the fourth quarter of 2024.

ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the eurozone economy is likely to remain weak in the near term. She also confirmed that a 50-basis-point cut was not considered during the Governing Council’s latest decision on interest rates.

In a statement, the ECB acknowledged ongoing economic headwinds, saying, "The economy continues to face headwinds, but rising real incomes and the gradual effects of restrictive monetary policy should support a recovery in demand over time."