UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECI Secures AED4 Billion Of Non-oil Trade In H1 2020 To Accelerate UAE Exportersâ€™ Recovery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

ECI secures AED4 billion of non-oil trade in H1 2020 to accelerate UAE exportersâ€™ recovery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The Etihad Credit Insurance, ECI, has announced the issuance of over 1,400 revolving credit guarantees covering AED4 billion-worth of non-oil exports from January to June 2020, thereby providing a solid contribution to employment and the non-oil economy of the country.

To boost national export activity and economic diversification, the ECI has insured non-oil exports to more than 70 countries.

The top beneficiaries of the ECI in terms of sectors in the first half of 2020 are cable (35 percent), steel (26 percent), and petrochemicals (13 percent). These sectors represent three-quarters of the ECIâ€™s insured sectors. Meanwhile, the healthcare (9 percent), automotive (9 percent), building materials (7 percent), and food (1 percent) sectors rounded out the beneficiaries.

Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, said the substantial amount of credit guarantees issued by the Federal export credit company along with the fiscal stimulus packages floated by the UAE government provided a safety net and a stable source of support for UAE exporters and re-exporters. This way, they can continue to win contracts, fulfil orders, and get paid even in the most critical months.

"ECI has continuously fulfilled its role as an economic stabiliser. We are working in cooperation with chambers of commerce as well as airports and portsâ€™ free zone authorities to ease SMEsâ€™ access to trade finance solutions. In line with the UAE governmentâ€™s measures that aim at shielding corporates from the impact of the global economic downturn, the ECI has issued 1,468 revolving credit guarantees for a total exposure amount of AED1.6 billion, which is equivalent to AED4 billion guaranteed non-oil export coverage in the first half of the year to support exporters as they grow in the international market," Falcioni stressed.

To further support exports, the ECI has increased payment protections, relaxed terms for policyholders, and expedited approvals and claims processing. The company has also introduced flexibility on premium rates despite the increase in bankruptcy risk to continuously provide stable risk coverage.

The ECI has also become a backstop for the supply chain with its increased financial support on aspects indirectly related to exports, such as coverage for working capital, pre-shipment finance, supply financing guarantees, and support to domestic suppliers and exporters.

Related Topics

Exports Chambers Of Commerce UAE Company January June 2020 Market From Government Top Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Cotton economy continuously neglected: Mian Zahid ..

5 minutes ago

Update on the first Covid-19 tests of women cricke ..

10 minutes ago

Balochistan call-up Quetta-born Abdul Wahid Bangal ..

16 minutes ago

ECI secures AED4 billion of non-oil trade in H1 20 ..

20 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts further 111,882 COVID-19 ..

36 minutes ago

The Midrange Kings of 2020

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.