Economic, Commercial Activities In UAE Continue Positive Run In First Half Of February

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) Economic and commercial activities in the UAE continued their positive run in the first half of February 2021, reflecting the growing confidence of local and foreign investors in the national economy.

Recent statistics issued by the National Economic Register showed that over 4,300 new licences for economic and commercial activities around the country were issued in the first 15 days of February.

In light of the sector’s continuous growth, the total number of licences issued in the country amounted to over 745,000, in light of the ongoing activities of the production and services sectors.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Hamad Al Awadhi, Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Commerce Committee, said that the UAE has recently adopted several initiatives that aim to maintain its economic achievements, to counter the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

These initiatives include a series of incentives and facilitation for all sectors, which increased the attractiveness of the UAE’s business environment, encouraging investors to further invest in the country, Al Awadhi added.

He also stressed that the country’s considerable efforts to offer all citizens and residents the coronavirus vaccine had a positive impact in reinforcing investors' confidence in the national business environment over recent months.

Figures from the UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed an increase in the activities of private non-oil sector companies in the last couple of months, underscoring the continued demand and export activities in the country.

