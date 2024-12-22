'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Dubai Press Club marked the successful completion of the first week of the ‘Economic Content Creators’ programme, organised with the support of the UAE Ministry of Economy.

The event, which heralds the initial phase of the Dubai Content Creators Programme, was attended by a group of specialists in the creation of digital and audio content related to economic topics.

The programme aims to develop the skills of content creators in the realm of economics, with a focus on improving and innovating digital content production strategies.

The programme featured a series of lectures and workshops delivered by a distinguished group of speakers, including experts, media professionals, and officials from leading media companies.

Participants discussed key factors that enable the creation of content relating to economic issues and in achieving broader reach for such content.

Maryam Al-Mulla, Acting Director of the Dubai Press Club, said, “The ‘Economic Content Creators’ programme is part of our ongoing efforts to equip media professionals and content creators with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in economic content creation and develop strategies that help this content reach the widest possible audience.

“Driven by this perspective and in line with our commitment to cementing Dubai's position as a leading media hub, we launched the ‘Dubai Content Creators’ programme, aiming to empower creative content producers with the knowledge and tools necessary to widen their horizons, showcase excellence, and achieve ultimate success. Furthering this endeavour is the focus on producing positive and purposeful content.”

Al Mulla highlighted the exemplary collaboration with the Ministry of Economy in launching the programme's first phase, focused exclusively on ‘economic content.’ She noted that this area assumes major significance as the economy represents the Primary driver of development. “Training content creators is not only an option that is imperative to help them excel individually, but it is also an investment in the future of economic media. It empowers communities to make more informed financial decisions and contributes to building a sustainable and inclusive economy,” she emphasised.

Mahfoudha Abdullah, Specialist, Media Talent Development at Dubai Press Club, pointed out that the training programme would serve to enhance the skills of content creators in their core area of expertise by offering them the opportunity to grasp the latest economic developments, analyse financial data, and offer accurate explanations for economic concepts that may seem complex.

The training also enables content creators to harness advanced tools and techniques to make content more interactive and creative, which enhances audience engagement and makes it easier to understand key messages, thus building trust between content creators and their audiences.

The activities of the first week of the ‘Economic Content Creators’ programme included a session titled ‘Managing the Economy: Myths, Facts, and Everything In Between,’ organised in collaboration with the Argaam platform. The session featured Maher Al-Shmeitli, Content Development Manager at the Saudi Group for Research and Media academy. The session focused on a range of topics including public fiscal policy, monetary policy, and the role of central banks in controlling money supply and interest rates.

Methods to stimulate economic growth, including policies that support and enhance sustainable economic growth, the relationship between fiscal policy and inflation, considering the impact of government spending and taxation on inflation levels, and the effect of taxation on economic development and growth were among other topics of discussion.

Additionally, participants in the programme attended a session titled ‘AI Technologies and the Visual Content Industry,’ organised in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism for Research and Forecasting (AIJRF). The session was led by Dr.

Mohamed Abdelzaher, CEO of the Foundation, who explained and illustrated ten key applications of Artificial Intelligence in the creation of visual content, including video, photography, and infographics. The session also addressed a variety of related topics, such as AI-driven content management, starting from the ideation phase all the way to publishing content on digital platforms.

In line with the effort to involve leading academic institutions in maximising the programme’s impact, training sessions conducted in the opening week included a session titled ‘Basic Economic Principles’ held in collaboration with Murdoch University Dubai. During the session, Dr. Rania Aytani explained several fundamental economic concepts, including the economics of scarcity and choice, opportunity cost and its role in decision-making, and the dynamic foundations of markets dictated by supply and demand forces.

The session also addressed price fluctuations and how prices respond to market changes. Additionally, it also dwelt on the key aspects that help in understanding and analysing economic indicators related to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of countries, the global relationship between inflation and unemployment and its impact on the global economy, and market structure, types of markets, and the impact of competition within them.

Participants in the ‘Economic Content Creators’ programme also attended a session titled ‘Strategies and Insights of Influencers: From Popular Trends to Analyzing Economic Content,’ held in collaboration with the Blin.x platform. The session featured Sami Al-Tabshouri, Head of Strategy at Blin.x, who discussed the social media ecosystem and audience trends, exploring the role of influencers in content creation, driving popular trends, and their link to content creation strategies that are shareable and capable of going viral.

The session also provided insight on ways to generate effective economic content by analysing successful and impactful economic storytelling methods. A hands-on training module saw session participants applying the concepts learned during the lecture in a professional setting, allowing them to grasp the importance of the concepts in creating powerful content that can be widely propagated.

Media expert and content creator Mohamed Zamzami delivered a session titled ‘From Numbers to Impact’ during which he covered several key points, including the significance of fathoming shifts in the economic sphere as a fundamental factor in creating content that resonates with people. He also discussed the need to keep abreast of parallel shifts in the media sector and the significant ways in which technology has changed media communication tools and methods. The session focused on how to transform numbers into compelling stories and the effective use of analytical tools to evaluate the success and reach of content.

The first week of the programme concluded with a session held in collaboration with the Dubai Media Corporation, featuring producer and programme host Marwan Al-Hel. The session, titled ‘Exploring Global Economic Shifts,’ addressed the issue of trust and credibility in economic news, emphasising the importance of highlighting reliable sources to ensure the accuracy of economic reporting.

The session also discussed the importance of specialisations within the media sector and the crucial role of experts in shaping and defining global economic discourse. It focused on the need for a comprehensive and accurate understanding of global economic shifts, providing an overview of the key shifts in the global economy, with Al-Hel reviewing the impact of media on the trajectory of the global economy.

Furthermore, the discussion explored the shift from traditional television to social media, and the accompanying evolution in how economic news is disseminated and received. This session highlighted the vital role that media plays in informing global economic discussions and how the shift in platforms influences public understanding and engagement with economic issues.