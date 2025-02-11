Open Menu

Economic Cooperation With UAE Continuously Prospering: Prime Minister Of Georgia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prospering: Prime Minister of Georgia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze affirmed that relations between his country and the United Arab Emirates are witnessing remarkable development, with economic cooperation between the two nations continuously prospering.

Kobakhidze highlighted the investment MoU signed by Eagle Hills and the Government of Georgia, involving a $5.5 billion investment in developmental projects in the cities of Tbilisi and Batumi. He described it as a strategic move that marks a significant turning point in Georgia’s development trajectory.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, which commenced today in Dubai, the Georgian Prime Minister emphasised that the strong ties between Georgia and the UAE are a key motivator for his participation in the summit.

He also stressed that the WGS provides an excellent opportunity to discuss crucial global development issues, as it brings together elite experts and specialists with extensive global experience.

The Georgian Premier noted that the summit covers various topics, including future development plans and global challenges, underscoring the importance of long-term planning for global development.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Dubai Batumi Tbilisi Eagle Georgia United Arab Emirates Government Billion

Recent Stories

Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prosper ..

Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prospering: Prime Minister of Georgia

4 seconds ago
 President of Poland committed to enhance connectiv ..

President of Poland committed to enhance connectivity, economic cooperation with ..

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Prime Mi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Prime Minister at WGS, discusses growi ..

44 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of GovTech Prize ..

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of GovTech Prize, Global Best M-Gov Award at W ..

44 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of P ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan, reaffirms bilateral h ..

44 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Poland ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Poland at World Governments Summit 2 ..

45 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote session hosted ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote session hosted by IMF Managing Director as p ..

45 minutes ago
 CM Maryam approves ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ ..

CM Maryam approves ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for industries

55 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of Global Governmen ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of Global Government Excellence Award 2025

60 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Colomb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Colombia at World Governments Summit ..

60 minutes ago
 Baidu’s Robin Li discusses AI innovation, cost e ..

Baidu’s Robin Li discusses AI innovation, cost efficiency, next technological ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Baidu at Wor ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Baidu at World Governments Summit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East