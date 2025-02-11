Economic Cooperation With UAE Continuously Prospering: Prime Minister Of Georgia
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 11:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze affirmed that relations between his country and the United Arab Emirates are witnessing remarkable development, with economic cooperation between the two nations continuously prospering.
Kobakhidze highlighted the investment MoU signed by Eagle Hills and the Government of Georgia, involving a $5.5 billion investment in developmental projects in the cities of Tbilisi and Batumi. He described it as a strategic move that marks a significant turning point in Georgia’s development trajectory.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, which commenced today in Dubai, the Georgian Prime Minister emphasised that the strong ties between Georgia and the UAE are a key motivator for his participation in the summit.
He also stressed that the WGS provides an excellent opportunity to discuss crucial global development issues, as it brings together elite experts and specialists with extensive global experience.
The Georgian Premier noted that the summit covers various topics, including future development plans and global challenges, underscoring the importance of long-term planning for global development.
