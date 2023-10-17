Open Menu

Economy Experts Call On Governments To ‘think Beyond GDP, Redefine Concept Of Growth’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Economy experts call on governments to ‘think beyond GDP, redefine concept of growth’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) The concept of growth must be redefined to encompass social progress as well as economic expansion, the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils heard today.
The prevalent belief linking prosperity directly to economic growth has dominated global dialogues for decades. However, this paradigm was critically examined in a session titled 'What Kind of Growth Do We Need to Sustain Our Future?'.
Panelists included experts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation (OECD), Center for Global Development, London business school and the Austral University of Chile.
Kumi Kitamori, Deputy Director of Environment Directorate at the OECD, highlighted the pressing need for growth that is not only economically beneficial but also inclusive.

She emphasised the urgent demand for climate action that simultaneously avoids social disruption.
Kitamori said: “We do need [economic] growth, but it’s the quality of growth that matters; it has to be inclusive. A lot of the focus of policy analysis is needed to look at the interface and interplay of inclusiveness, going green, and low carbon.”
Alex Edmans, Professor of Finance at London Business School, shared his perspective on the necessity for growth in human, social, and financial capital.

He emphasised the need for a long-term mindset and a redefined approach to growth that encompasses more than just economic advancement.
Edmans said: “We need growth in social value, not just economic growth; we need to redefine the term. We need a more holistic approach to what growth is, and we need to think long-term; what we think of as externalities are actually internalities.”
Masood Ahmed, President of the Center for Global Development, underscored the imperative to rethink the nature of growth and its redistribution.

Drawing attention to the discrepancies between developed and developing nations, Ahmed insisted on consensus-building and recognising the importance of individual behaviour in driving policy change.
Ahmed said: “Over the last 70 years, we have seen great improvement in the human condition; now the question is the way we have achieved this. Today, we are not spreading the benefits of economic growth; some people are being left behind. We need to change the nature of growth and rethink how we can redistribute the benefits of growth - we need to have difficult conversations on what vision we want for the future and also about how to make tradeoffs to achieve it.”
Sandor Mulsow, a Tenure Professor at the Austral University of Chile, provided a radical perspective on redefining growth. He discussed the urgency of addressing inequalities and the need for a more sustainable approach to development that serves all species on the planet.
Muslow said: “We need to be radical; we always have the solution, but our hands are tied by greed. Whatever we do, we need to do it with the best intentions for all our species, not just humans. All of them deserve a good planet. I want a slower rate of growth going forward. I want a society where we only work 4 hours a day, that will take 50 percent of the pressure off every natural asset in the world. GDP is not the way to measure growth.”
The WEF Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2023, taking place from the 16th to18th October in Dubai, is a critical opportunity for experts from around the world to meet and collaborate on solutions that will improve economic growth and human development.

Related Topics

World Business Dubai London Progress Chile October All From Best

Recent Stories

PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National Universi ..

PSGMEA inks MoU with Beaconhouse National University

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 200 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 200 points

7 minutes ago
 Markets waver as Biden set for Middle East diploma ..

Markets waver as Biden set for Middle East diplomacy drive

7 minutes ago
 Women's Committee of Dubai Customs Marches in Pink ..

Women's Committee of Dubai Customs Marches in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

1 hour ago
 Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, ..

Battle of the Budget Titans: realme C33, Vivo Y16, OPPO A17K and Xiaomi Redmi 12 ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases di ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcases digital Customer Happiness Cente ..

1 hour ago
Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fus ..

Infinix Unveils Limited Edition NOTE 30 VIP: A fusion of Speed and Technology No ..

3 hours ago
 2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The P ..

2nd GCC Exhibition For Training & Education: The Premier Educational Event of th ..

3 hours ago
 Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air ..

Archer, ADIO to launch Archer’s all-electric air taxi service across UAE

3 hours ago
 government should ensure the price of cotton to at ..

Government should ensure the price of cotton to at least 8500 rupees as promised ..

4 hours ago
 vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan wit ..

Vivo Introduces V29 5G and V29e 5G in Pakistan with Innovative Smart Aura Light ..

4 hours ago
 KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for ..

KEZAD Group wins UN Investment Promotion Award for 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East