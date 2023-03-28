UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Landslide Kills At Least 7 In The Andes, 23 Hurt

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Ecuador landslide kills at least 7 in the Andes, 23 hurt

QUITO, Ecuador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Ecuador's Andean region killed at least seven people, with 23 people hurt and almost 50 missing, the country's risk agency said on Monday in a revised report on Twitter.

Its statement on Twitter hiked the number of missing to 46, from seven in its previous report, Reuters said. In all, 500 people and 163 houses were affected.

Rescue workers searched for survivors in the rubble, aided by dogs. In some areas, most houses were completely buried by earth, according to a Reuters witness.

Related Topics

Twitter Ecuador All From Rains

Recent Stories

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Global economic growth to slump to three-decade lo ..

Global economic growth to slump to three-decade low, World Bank warns

9 hours ago
 US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

US Treasury yields rise as bank worries ease

9 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.