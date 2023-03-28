Ecuador landslide kills at least 7 in the Andes, 23 hurt

QUITO, Ecuador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2023) A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Ecuador's Andean region killed at least seven people, with 23 people hurt and almost 50 missing, the country's risk agency said on Monday in a revised report on Twitter.

Its statement on Twitter hiked the number of missing to 46, from seven in its previous report, Reuters said. In all, 500 people and 163 houses were affected.

Rescue workers searched for survivors in the rubble, aided by dogs. In some areas, most houses were completely buried by earth, according to a Reuters witness.