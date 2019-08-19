QUITO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) Ecuadorian Foreign Minister José Valencia today received a UAE delegation led by Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs, to review the American country's participation in the EXPO 2020 Dubai.

The meeting, which was held at the premises of the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry here, touched on ways of propelling bilateral relations across various fields.