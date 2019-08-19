UrduPoint.com
Ecuador's Participation In EXPO 2020 Dubai Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 01:45 AM

Ecuador's participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai reviewed

QUITO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2019) Ecuadorian Foreign Minister José Valencia today received a UAE delegation led by Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs, to review the American country's participation in the EXPO 2020 Dubai.

The meeting, which was held at the premises of the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry here, touched on ways of propelling bilateral relations across various fields.

