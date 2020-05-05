Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople supports call to pray for humanity on May 14

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew addressed a prayer on Sunday in favor of the treatment of patients and the support of all those who are suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople referred to the initiative of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, and called upon all religious leaders and believers of various religions to intensify their prayers to save humanity from the great danger of pandemic, on May 14.

Earlier on Sunday, the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called on people all over the world to pray to God for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the world is facing a great danger that threatens the lives of millions of people.