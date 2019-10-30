UrduPoint.com
EDA Delivers UAE’s Message Of Tolerance To Top International Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:15 PM

EDA delivers UAE’s message of tolerance to top international diplomats

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Diplomatic academy, EDA, the UAE’s leading international relations and diplomatic institution, concluded its global communications programme, 'Your Journey in the UAE', aimed at familiarising diplomats with the UAE to enable them to convey relevant and comprehensive information about the country to their fellow citizens, in addition to facilitating knowledge and experience-sharing.

The five-day programme held in Abu Dhabi hosted 12 prominent diplomats from Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Pakistan, South Africa, Uruguay and Uzbekistan.

It highlighted four key themes, Nation Branding and Soft Power, UAE History and Culture, UAE Public and Cultural Diplomacy, and UAE Foreign Policy. The carefully designed curriculum blended lectures with hands-on training and discussions that focused on collaborative learning and problem-solving in an interactive and dynamic learning environment.

The training agenda included a panel discussion on peacemaking in the middle East on the fourth day. The attendees also participated in a series of meetings with officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, including a Youth Circle event.

To provide a well-rounded learning experience, the itinerary also featured visits to cultural sites, such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Watan.

Speaking on the importance of the programme, Mariam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Acting Deputy Director-General of the EDA, said, "Established to support the objectives of the MoFAIC, the EDA has consolidated its position as a prestigious platform for all matters relating to UAE foreign policy, research and leadership training. With the growing inter-connectedness of the world today, promoting the interests of the UAE on the global stage has become more important than ever. This programme seeks to help UAE stakeholders from foreign ministries keep pace with the latest trends dominating the country and enhance its reputation in the international arena."

She added, "We are proud of the success of this programme that aspires to convey the UAE’s noble message of tolerance, openness and respect for different cultures to other countries."

Through its executive training programmes, the EDA seeks to provide the best scientific and practical expertise to prepare and qualify diplomats.

